"The Crew League" Will Star Trippie Redd, Lil Mosey, Polo G, Lil Durk, DDG, G Herbo, The Kid LAROI, The YSL Crew and Surprise Guests Reaching Up To 100 Million Fans Worldwide on Social Media The Games will be Hosted and Analyzed by The Faze Clan's [Faze Adapt & Faze Nikan], Justin Combs, 24kgoldn and Many Others. Half Time Performances to Be Announced The Crew League is a Bracket-Style Livestream Tournament, Episodic Series, Pay-Per-View Semi-Finals and Finals, Game-Play-Mic Experience and Podcast "The Crew League" Champion Will Receive $100,000 Grand Prize with Charitable Component