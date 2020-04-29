LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive" or the "Company"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today the launch of "Music Lives ON," after the enormous success of Music Lives; the 48-hour non-stop global music festival garnered 50 million views, reaching an average of over 200K concurrents across LiveXLive-supported platforms, including the custom Music Lives radio station, and #musiclives received 3.7 billion video views on TikTok.
"Music Lives ON" will feature established and emerging artists across multiple genres beginning on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 8 pm EST and again at 8 pm PST for three hours and will run for 8 weeks. The program will continue to benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund.
"Music Lives ON" will follow a similar format of Music Lives, bringing artists of all calibers and genres together to perform from their homes to yours. Artists confirmed for the weekly multi-genre streaming series include Latin pop star Anitta for a "Fan Q&A," Boombox, Doug Locke, Emily Vu, Freddy Todd, Golf Clap, Just Seconds Apart, Kiesza, Masteria, Nahko and Phebe Starr, The Kid Laroi and more. All performances will simulcast on LiveXLive's site, apps and social media channels - @livexlive. Artists will reach their own fans by promoting and crossposting Music Lives ON across their social accounts before and during the live performances. In total, the confirmed artists have a total social reach of more than 92 million followers.
"We are proud that Music Lives, the first multi-day festival we've produced in-house, has received such an incredible response from fans, artists and our brand partners and that we have a franchise-worthy format on our hands," said president of LiveXLive Dermot McCormack. "We're excited to deliver a regular encore with 'Music Lives ON' and to further support the music industry and its fans."
Breaking the typical music event structure, "Music Lives ON" will continue to stream performances live from artists' living rooms, backyards, rooftops, poolside, and private studios. Throughout each performance, fans are able to engage, chat with other viewers and the community and purchase merchandise. Each performance will feature a host for interviews and commentary as part of LiveXLive's "LiveZone" series.
"Music Lives and Music Lives ON formats are a meaningful discovery play for up-and-coming artists," added LiveXLive Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Stone. "Because of LiveXLive's amplification and promotional tools, many of these artists are being discovered by audiences worldwide and reaching stadium-sized audiences in one stream from their homes, which would otherwise take months on the road."
LiveXLive has already streamed over 200 artists in the first two quarters of 2020 as compared to 300 artists in total for 2019.
LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue, the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers, the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.
The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Press Contact:
Factory PR
212.941.9934
live@factorypr.com
LiveXLive IR Contact:
310.529.2500
ir@livexlive.com