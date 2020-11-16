- Revenue Increased 52% YOY to a Record $14.6 Million in Q2 Fiscal 2021 - Contribution Margin* Increased Over 148% to a Record 29.3% in Q2 Fiscal 2021, up from 11.8% in Q2 fiscal 2020 - Q2 Fiscal 2021 GAAP Loss from Operations was ($7.1) Million, a 28% Improvement - Adjusted Operating Loss (AOL)* from Core Operations was ($0.1) Million in Q2 Fiscal 2021, an Improvement of $2.0 Million when Compared to Q2 fiscal 2020 AOL* of ($2.1) Million - Revenue Streams Diversified in Q2 Fiscal 2021 comprised of 53% Subscription, 39% Advertising and Sponsorship and 8% Pay-Per-View Ticketing compared to 94% Subscription and 6% Advertising in Q2 Fiscal 2020 - As Compared to Fiscal 2020, Shareholder Equity increased by $20.3 Million, Working Capital Increased by $18.5 million, and Cash Increased by $9 Million to $21.0 Million in Q2 Fiscal 2021 - Paid subscribers as of September 30, 2020 increased 21% to 936,000*** - Over the last six months, LiveXLive livestreamed 103 events featuring 1,553 artists generating content which has been viewed over 95 million times, as compared to 22 events featuring 224 artists generating content which was viewed over 60 million times for the same period a year ago - Completed Acquisition of PodcastOne and Announced Planned Acquisition of Merchandising Company Custom Personalization Solutions - Expected to Expand and Further Diversify Revenue - Spring Awakening, React Presents trophy property expands live business to Cancun Mexico, has over $1.3 million ticket sales, proving the demand for live music when COVID-19 ends.