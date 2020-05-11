LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that it has partnered with Robin Hood and iHeartMedia for "Rise Up New York" relief benefit on Monday, May 11 at 7 PM ET to raise awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been dramatically impacted by COVID-19. The show will bring together New York City's biggest musicians, actors, chefs and more.
LiveXLive will simulcast the special event across its platform and app, social media channels and its OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs, desktop and mobile/tablet. Viewers can tune into the event, chat and mash by visiting the LiveXLive Events Page.
Appearances include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Trevor Noah, New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms, along with real-life accounts of the work being done on the frontlines. Musical performances include Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting among others yet to be announced.
Rise Up New York! is executively produced by Alex Coletti Productions and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, along with talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim. Robin Hood is New York's largest poverty-fighting organization. The benefit's goal is to raise funds for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts, deployed directly to the organizations on the frontlines that serve the city's most vulnerable during the current crisis and its aftermath. 100 percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more – helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.
"We are proud to continue to support our partner iHeartMedia and join Robin Hood to help all New Yorkers affected by this pandemic," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "Bringing people together from all over the world through our livestream will provide additional reach and support for an important charity livestream event."
LiveXLive has already streamed over 815 artists and over 200 hours since January 1, 2020 as compared to a total 300 artists during the entire 2019 calendar year. Its inaugural Music Lives 48-hour global music festival reached over 50 million livestreams with an average of 200K concurrents and 4.6 billion video views for #musiclives on TikTok.
LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.8 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
