LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that on Friday, March 27, 2020 R&B artist Tinashe live streamed an original performance set from her home in Los Angeles that grabbed over 157K views and over 36% fan engagement (comments, likes and interactions) across all LiveXLive platforms and accounts. The set, powered by LiveXLive's technology, aired live as part of "LiveXLive Presents" new "My Home to Yours" special editions, where artists are empowered to perform from the safety of their homes to a worldwide audience and across any platform simultaneously. Tinashe's performance streamed on LiveXLive's app, LiveXLive.com, LiveXLive's Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and Tinashe's Facebook, YouTube, & Instagram. In addition, Twitch promoted the show on its homepage. The show was also replayed for fans immediately on LiveXLive following the live stream.
Unlike other live streams during the concert blackout, Tinashe delivered an all-star performance just as she would on-stage -- with dancing, choreography and a backup dancer, outfit changes, lighting, fan interaction -- rather than performing in an "unplugged," on-the-stool fashion. One fan even posted, "Thank you, Tinashe, for working this performance like it were an arena show. You are officially 'The Standard'...you set the bar! #TinasheDidThat."
"I want to do some songs I've never performed on the road before...for my OG fans," Tinashe said during her set, adding "This is so fun!" She also ended the show with "You guys, thank you...for coming to my concert! More soon to come! Goodbye!" before running off-camera.
In an interview with LiveXLive's LiveZone, Tinashe shared her excitement about performing, "[I'm] being as creative as I can. I still want to give my fans, especially those who aren't going to see me for awhile, just a taste of what they're missing and let them know that I still appreciate them."
These at-home live performances allow the artist to create a sense of a community and connection with fans during this time of quarantine and return to the roots of free-performing from the heart.
"Tinashe's performance showed what's at the center of LiveXLive -- we give artists the platform to be real, to perform from the heart, to connect to their fans anywhere and on any channel with just as much soul and polish as they would have on stage," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at LiveXLive. "She gave the audience her all, did it from the convenience of her home in LA, and for an hour, we got to tune in to a fun and entertaining performance."
ARTIST PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:
- Stills package from the performance. Photos: "Courtesy of LiveXLive".
- Tinashe performed 18 songs during the hour-long set including never-before-performed titles "Stuck With Me," "My High," "Wrong," and "Stargazing."
- Over the course of the set Tinashe had 6 outfit changes, like she would during any on-stage arena performance.
- Tinashe's outfit got caught on her stool but she laughed it off and kept performing! Fans in the chat loved this humanizing moment.
- Tinashe shouted out to Wendy Williams in regards to an outfit she wore on The Wendy Williams Show in 2015: "Shoutout to Wendy Williams, I wore this on her show in 2015."
- Fans engaged over 40,000 times during the live stream. Some comments included: "Oh my lord, isn't this the BEST performance ever? Her stumblin and having trouble makes her so relatable and it's 100% better than normal performances!!"; "Dreams do come true. I'm at work while front row at a Tinashe concert *flame emoji^3*"
