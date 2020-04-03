LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced three new artists -- The Aces, Kayzo, and Marc E. Bassy -- to its ongoing "LiveXLive Presents…" "My Home to Yours" specials for the first two weeks of April 2020. These artists join lovelytheband's already-scheduled live performance on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and Tinashe, who kicked off the series on March 27, 2020.
"I'm really happy to be live streaming this intimate performance from my house with LiveXLive," said Marc E. Bassy. "I was still on tour when social distancing came into play, and the fact that I get to play these songs for my fans during this time is going to be awesome. I can't wait for them to see the show on Sunday."
"LiveXLive Presents" new series of live-at-home special performances premiered on Friday, March 27, 2020, with R&B artist Tinashe. Her livestreamed set, which included never-before-performed songs and an arena-style performance for her fans, earned over 36% fan engagement (the ratio of likes, comments and actions taken) and over 157K views.
These at-home live performances allow the artist to create a sense of a community and connection with fans during this time of quarantine and return to the roots of free-performing from the heart. Fans are also able to contribute to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund through MusiCares donation buttons and calls to action within each live stream.
LiveXLive provides an end-to-end global platform for artists and fans around live and recorded music, in both audio and video formats. For artists, LiveXLive powers instant simulcasting to LiveXLive.com, the LiveXLive app, the artists' sites, and social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and Twitter. LiveXLive also promotes and distributes on-demand versions of the performances across its owned and operated channels and its daily news show -- LiveZone. LiveXLive generates cross-platform audience promotion and acquisition, informed by deep data and analytics about the artist and genre, powered by LiveXLive's Slacker Radio.
The schedule for the upcoming at-home editions of "LiveXLive Presents" is as follows. More performances will be announced in the coming weeks.
- Sunday April 5, 2020: Marc E. Bassy from his home in Los Angeles, CA
- Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - lovelytheband sets up shop for an acoustic set from vocalist Mitchy Collins' living room in Los Angeles, CA.
- Thursday April 9, 2020: The Aces, location to be announced.
- Friday April 10, 2020: Kayzo, location to be announced.
