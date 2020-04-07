LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, has secured worldwide streaming rights to Global Citizen and World Health Organization's historic special "One World: Together At Home" for both digital and linear broadcasts. "One World: Together At Home" is a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 a.m. GMT on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
LiveXLive will simulcast the special event across its owned-and-operated platform, including OTT linear channels, desktop and mobile/tablet, and LiveXLive's social pages. Viewers can tune into the event, chat, mash and purchase merchandise by visiting the LiveXLive Events Page or on social at @LiveXLive.
Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the special will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.
The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will also celebrate and support the brave healthcare workers performing life-saving work on the front lines. The benefit show is intended to encourage corporations, governments, and philanthropists to fund critical global COVID-19 response efforts, including the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, as well as to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.
"As the world is united by music, we are proud to stand with Global Citizen to support the World Health Organization and to bring this historic event to the masses, as an act of solidarity and in support of front-line health workers," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "LiveXLive's digital streaming platform was built for this type of event - to generate community and social connection around music. This is an incredibly meaningful moment to be a part of."
The television broadcast of "One World: Together At Home" will air on April 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 a.m. GMT. An extended multi-hour digital broadcast will begin at 3 p.m PDT/6 p.m. EDT/10 p.m. GMT and will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe, as well as unique stories from the world's healthcare heroes
To amplify the live stream reach for "One World: Together At Home," LiveXLive will drive awareness and participant engagement by targeting the millions of active users on LiveXLive's app and social media outlets, and by using LiveXLive's proprietary "EQ" scores. "LiveXLive EQ" measures hundreds of millions of weekly data points to indicate how users are engaging with any particular song, through hearts, plays, bans and more.
LiveXLive has live streaming rights to more than 1,500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnership agreements with the world's most prominent music content providers, including iHeartMedia, Rock in Rio, and the Montreux Jazz Festival. In its last fiscal year, the Company livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the world, adding to its robust content library more than 300 hours of live performances featuring more than 300 artists that will be harvested for the launch of LiveXLive's new digital and linear channels.
LiveXLive operates a paid subscription platform and a live events business, as well as branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and livestreaming services. In addition to livestreamed events, LiveXLive offers music fans original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com.
ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN:
Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information, visit www.GlobalCitizen.org.
ABOUT THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION:
The World Health Organization (WHO) is the United Nations' specialized agency for health. It is an intergovernmental organization and works in collaboration with its Member States usually through the Ministries of Health. The World Health Organization is responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing health trends. Learn more at www.who.int.
ABOUT LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com or http://ir.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @livexlive.
