LiveXLive's Pay-Per-View Concert Series With Pitbull Aligns With Pepsi For "Unmute Your Voice" Campaign

As Brand Partner, Pepsi Encourages Young Adult Americans to Unmute their Voices by Registering and Voting this November Pepsi Signs On as Brand Partner for Pitbull's New "Negative to Positive" Vodcast on LiveXLive's PodcastOne, Launching Today