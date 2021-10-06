GENESEO, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Livingston County Land Bank Corporation has officially joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout New York easy online access its upcoming solicitations. The Livingston County Land Bank Corporation invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/livingstoncountylandbank.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Empire State Purchasing Group, vendors seeking business with 275 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout New York. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Empire State Purchasing Group, the Livingston County Land Bank Corporation ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Empire State Purchasing Group provides the Livingston County Land Bank Corporation more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Joseph Gunther, Program Specialist of the Livingston County Land Bank Corporation when asked why their department decided to join the Empire State Purchasing Group. "We also like that it saves on paper and can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The Livingston County Land Bank Corporation invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/livingstoncountylandbank and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 274 other public agencies participating on the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the Livingston County Land Bank Corporation:
The Livingston County Land Bank is a not-for-profit corporation with the mission returning vacant, underutilized, tax-delinquent properties to productive use.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct