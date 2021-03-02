PERU, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LKCS, a leading financial marketing agency, again achieves a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91 on its recent client satisfaction survey. The score highlights that the success of LKCS' "We do that" culture continued throughout the turbulence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NPS is used to measure each client's willingness to recommend a company's products or services to others, to determine the customer's loyalty to the brand, and as a way to measure overall customer satisfaction with the company's products or services.
Net Promoter Scores can range from -100 to +100. A positive score, or an NPS above 0, is considered to be "good." Any scores greater than 50 are "excellent", with scores anywhere above 70 considered to be "world-class."
"We decided to survey our clients during the Covid-19 pandemic because a significant number of both our own staff and our client's staff were working from home. While we believed we were giving the same high-level of customer service clients were accustomed to, we wanted to be sure," said Sid Haas, Vice President of Business Development at LKCS. "Serving our clients is our number one priority and their experience is at the heart of all we do."
With a survey response rate of 23.4%, the vast majority of LKCS clients are clearly indicating that they are loyal and enthusiastic promoters of the company.
"We were surprised and very pleased that we once again achieved an NPS score above 91%," says Rose Pollard, LKCS' Chief Financial Officer. "With the enormous paradigm shift caused by the pandemic we wanted to be certain that we never take our client's loyalty for granted. I firmly believe our NPS score reflects our team's incredible dedication to each and every client."
Net Promoter, NPS and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company and Fred Reichheld.
About LKCS:
Based in Peru, Illinois, LKCS is the leader in providing omni-channel marketing, graphic design, commercial printing, direct mail, web development, and statement processing services to financial institutions nationwide. Combined with over 60 years of financial marketing expertise, LKCS leverages the latest technologies and techniques to improve marketing results and return on investment for our clients. We do that. Additional information about LKCS can be found at https://www.lk-cs.com.
Media Contact
Sid Haas, LKCS, 815-220-3904, sid.haas@lk-cs.com
SOURCE LKCS