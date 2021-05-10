PERU, ILL., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards has recognized LKCS for distinction in web design under the Bank / Finance category. Chosen as winners were the websites developed for IAA Credit Union (Bloomington, IL), Midwest Members Credit Union (Wood River, IL), and Superior Credit Union (Lima, OH).
For nearly 20 years, the Horizon Interactive Awards has been a leading marketing media competition with entries from around the world. This year's competition had over 1,000 entries in a variety of categories. Each submission is reviewed by a panel of industry professionals specializing in design, multimedia, marketing and advertising backgrounds. Entries are reviewed for excellence in creativity, sophistication, and technical advancements.
LKCS designed and programmed the winning websites from start to finish. Each had its own set of goals and priorities to work with.
IAA Credit Union (https://www.iaacu.org) has over 17,000 account holders and serves employees and members of the Illinois Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial family of companies. The design was focused around lead acquisition as its primary goal.
"It was important to make the new website interactive and engaging while pushing users to take action," noted project leader, Tom Quesse.
Marketing Manager at IAA Credit Union, Jennifer Killian said "(LKCS) understood our brand and listened to the goals of our site. We were able to not only take their feedback and direction but also add our own. We are extremely happy with their service and knowledge."
Located in Maryville and Wood River, Illinois, Midwest Members Credit Union (https://www.midmembers.org) has been serving their community since 1935. They've grown with the vision of investing in the financial future of their expanding local community.
Project lead Ryan Simonson noted his approach "focused on delivering a modern design and brand experience. The curved shape design flows with their branding and directs viewers to each new section. We created a more engaging experience with small animations to indicate the action of hovering over quick links."
Superior Credit Union (https://www.superiorcu.com) is an Ohio-based financial institution with close to 90,000 members. Their focus is on building trusted relationships via personalized financial solutions.
To achieve this, "we developed a concept that utilized all the testimonials Superior had accumulated as a focal point throughout the design. It drives the message that they'll help with any financial need," said LKCS' Head of Design, James Markey.
About LKCS
Based in Peru, Illinois, LKCS is the leader in providing omni-channel marketing, graphic design, commercial printing, direct mail, web development, and statement processing services to financial institutions nationwide. Combined with over 60 years of financial marketing expertise, LKCS leverages the latest technologies and techniques to improve marketing results and return on investment for our clients. We do that. Additional information about LKCS can be found at https://www.lk-cs.com.
