TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company offering unique funding solutions to community associations that has expanded into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Three Month Period Ended March 31, 2022:·

  • Paid an additional $7.1 million in first quarter to Bitmain for the 5,046 machines on order, of which 841 have been delivered, and anticipate shipments of 841 machines per month from June 2022 through October 2022.
  • Cash position of $24.5 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • The Company had $23.9 million in deposits on mining machines.
  • Net equity per share on March 31, 2022 was $4.48 (calculated as stockholders' equity divided by 13,091,955 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022).
  • Revenues increased to $191,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared with $177,000 for the comparable quarter in 2021.
  • Net cash used by operating activities was approximately $528,000 for the first quarter 2022.
  • Net loss attributable to LM Funding for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.7 million, which includes $3.6 million of stock option/compensation expense and a realized loss on securities of $0.4 million, versus net income of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, which included a $5.7 million realized gain on securities.

"We are excited to receive our first shipments of mining machines from Bitmain and look forward to generating our first Bitcoin anticipated in the third quarter of 2022," stated Mr. Bruce Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of LM Funding.  "We expect the recent downturn in Bitcoin pricing may provide us with pricing discounts on machines we currently have under contract as well as opportunities to purchase additional machines at lower prices."

On April 21, 2022, LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. ("LMAO") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with LMF Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of LMAO, and SeaStar Medical, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company's New Neighbor Guaranty™ program.  The company is also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through a new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.  

Forward-Looking Statements: 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Important factors which could materially affect our results and our future performance include, without limitation, our ability to implement our plan to develop and grow a cryptocurrency mining business specializing in Bitcoin,our ability to purchase defaulted consumer receivables at appropriate prices, competition to acquire such receivables, our dependence upon third party law firms to service our accounts, our ability to obtain funds to purchase receivables, ability to manage growth or declines in the business, changes in government regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on our defaulted consumer receivables, the impact of class action suits and other litigation, our ability to keep our software systems updated to operate our business, our ability to employ and retain qualified employees, our ability to establish and maintain internal accounting controls, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, deterioration in economic conditions, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry which may have a negative impact on a debtor's willingness to pay the debt we acquire, as well as other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact:                                                    

Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO                                  

LM Funding America, Inc.                                          

Tel (813) 222-8996                                                    

investors@lmfunding.com



 

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 















For the Three Months

Ended March 31,









2022





2021





Revenues:



















     Interest on delinquent association fees



$

101,268





$

77,444





     Administrative and late fees





16,708







15,071





     Recoveries in excess of cost - special product





17,365







29,473





     Underwriting and other revenues





16,791







22,703





     Rental revenue





38,872







31,917





          Total revenues





191,004







176,608

























Operating Expenses:



















     Staff costs and payroll





4,292,197







1,301,981





     Professional fees





774,820







482,943





     Settlement costs with associations





160







-





     Selling, general and administrative





114,920







99,769





     Recovery of cost from related party receivable





-







(10,000)





     Real estate management and disposal





31,481







18,290





     Depreciation and amortization





3,094







1,696





     Collection costs





(3,820)







2,048





     Other operating expenses





8,384







7,545





          Total operating expenses





5,221,236







1,904,272





Operating loss





(5,030,232)







(1,727,664)





     Realized gain (loss) on securities





(395,181)







5,671,464





     Unrealized gain on convertible debt security





288,320







-





     Unrealized gain on marketable securities





130







-





     Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities





(986,399)







595,392





     Digital assets other income





4,366







-





     Interest income





98,370







13,055





     Interest expense





-







(464)





     Dividend income





1,375







-

























Income (loss) before income taxes





(6,019,251)







4,551,783





Income tax expense





-







(3,484)





Net income (loss)





(6,019,251)







4,548,299





Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest





291,200







(171,866)





Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.



$

(5,728,051)





$

4,376,433

























Earnings/(loss) per share:



















     Basic income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding



$

(0.44)





$

0.87





     Diluted income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding



$

(0.44)





$

0.80





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



















     Basic





13,060,736







5,047,498





     Diluted





13,060,736







5,439,398





 

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 











March 31, 2022





December 31,

2021







(Unaudited)











ASSETS

















Cash



$

24,536,467





$

32,559,185



Finance receivables:

















     Original product - net





20,543







13,993



Special product - New Neighbor Guaranty program, net of allowance for credit losses of





16,148







14,200



Short-term investments - convertible debt securities (Note 7)





845,424







539,351



Marketable securities (Note 7)





308,950







2,132,051



Short-term investments - debt security (Note 7)





2,106,082







2,000,000



Prepaid expenses and other assets





944,464







1,251,852



Income tax receivable (Note 4)





143,822







-



Note receivable from related party (Note 7)





310,000







-



Digital assets, net (Note 9)





504,366







-



          Current assets





29,736,266







38,510,632



Fixed assets, net





14,820







17,914



Real estate assets owned





80,057







80,057



Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 5)





337,413







59,969



Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 7)





949,754







1,973,413



Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (Note 7)





4,713,390







4,676,130



Deposit on mining equipment (Note 8)





23,893,672







16,775,100



Other assets





10,726







10,726



          Long-term assets





29,999,832







23,593,309



          Total assets



$

59,736,098





$

62,103,941





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





325,489







463,646



Note payable - short-term (Note 3)





57,344







114,688



Due to related party (Note 2)





373,800







121,220



Current portion of lease liability (Note 5)





90,072







68,002



Income tax payable (Note 4)





-







326,178



Other liabilities





1,725







-



Total current liabilities





848,430







1,093,734



Lease liability - long-term (Note 5)





248,475







-



Long-term liabilities





248,475







-



     Total liabilities





1,096,905







1,093,734





















Stockholders' equity:

















     Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

      and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





-







-



     Common stock, par value $0.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,091,883 and

      13,017,943 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





13,092







13,018



     Additional paid-in capital





78,173,269







74,525,106



     Accumulated deficit





(19,505,057)







(13,777,006)



          Total stockholders' equity





58,681,304







60,761,118



Non-controlling interest





(42,111)







249,089



          Total stockholders' equity





58,639,193







61,010,207



          Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

59,736,098





$

62,103,941



 

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 







For the Three Months

Ended March 31,







2022





2021



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)



$

(6,019,251)





$

4,548,299



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities

















     Depreciation and amortization





3,094







1,696



     Right to use non cash lease expense





23,343







25,808



     Stock compensation





329,500







-



     Stock option expense





3,318,737







-



     Accrued investment income





(96,657)







(12,784)



     Digital assets other income





(4,366)











     Gain on deconsolidation of  affiliate





-







(43,623)



     Unrealized gain on convertible debt security





(288,320)







-



     Unrealized gain on marketable securities





(130)







(595,392)



     Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities





986,399







-



     Realized (gain) loss on securities





395,181







(5,671,464)



     Proceeds from securities





1,428,050







21,218,918



     Investment in convertible note receivable converted into marketable security





-







(15,547,454)



Change in assets and liabilities

















     Prepaid expenses and other assets





280,208







710,163



     Digital assets, net





(500,000)







-



     Accounts payable and accrued expenses





(136,430)







157,514



     Advances (repayments) from related party





252,580







200,749



     Lease liability payments





(30,242)







(24,971)



     Income tax payable





(326,178)







3,484



     Income tax receivable





(143,822)







-



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





(528,304)







4,970,943





















     CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















     Net collections of finance receivables - original product





(6,550)







14,206



     Net collections of finance receivables - special product





(1,948)







(1,020)



     Payments for real estate assets owned





-







(62,432)



     Deposit for mining equipment





(7,118,572)







-



     Investment in convertible note receivable





-







(1,666,500)



     Loan to purchase securities





-







1,784,250



     Investment in note receivable - related party





(310,000)







-



     Repayment of loan to purchase securities





-







(1,784,250)



     Investment in unconsolidated affiliate





-







(5,738,000)



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(7,437,070)







(7,453,746)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















     Principal repayments





-







(343,687)



     Insurance financing repayments





(57,344)







(468,061)



     Exercise of warrants





-







9,544,623



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(57,344)







8,732,875



NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH





(8,022,718)







6,250,072



CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR





32,559,185







11,552,943



CASH - END OF YEAR



$

24,536,467





$

17,803,015





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASHFLOW INFORMATION

















     ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized



$

300,787





$

-



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION

















     Cash paid for taxes



$

470,000







-



 

