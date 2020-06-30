VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMI Technologies (LMI), a leading developer of 3D scanning and inspection solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of Gocator® 6.0 software. This is a major release that introduces significant user interface improvements for enhanced productivity.
Here are just a few of the exciting UI developments in Gocator 6.0:
- Tools Diagram for Easy Viewing and Managing of Relationships Between Tools
- Multi-Measurement Data Viewing for Increased Workflow Efficiency
- Multi-Window Data Viewing for Faster Development and Troubleshooting
- Dashboard Data Viewing for Greater Visibility into Measurement Results
Watch the Gocator UI video!
With this iteration of the Gocator inspection software, users will also be able to pair different models from the same Gocator 3D line profiler series for increased scanning flexibility. Watch video!
In addition, users can now integrate Universal Robots (UR) with Gocator® 3D laser line profile sensors. Watch video!
"Gocator 6.0 delivers major user interface improvements that make 3D measurement and inspection more efficient and intuitive than ever before. Features like the Tools Diagram, multi-measurement data viewing, and multi-window data viewing give customers more flexibility and control over their inspection process. In addition, mixed model multi-sensor networking and support for UR robot integration with Gocator line profilers provide extended options for system configuration and greater factory automation," said Chi Ho Ng, LMI Technologies Senior Director of Technology.
Other new tools and improvements include:
- Enhanced Data Viewer display that merges 2D intensity with 3D height map data for more complete data visualization
- Refreshed Emulator Scenario Selection Menu offers greater choice and an improved user experience
- Surface Blob tool for advanced 3D height map and 2D intensity surface defect detection (e.g., uneven or excess material, gouges, blemishes)
- And more!
Gocator software comes onboard every new Gocator 3D smart sensor. Order a Gocator sensor now at orders@lmi3d.com for improved factory automation, inspection, and optimization. If you'd like to learn more about Gocator's features and capabilities, visit the firmware section of the LMI website.
About LMI Technologies
As the global leader in 3D scanning and inspection, LMI Technologies works to advance quality and productivity with 3D sensor technology. Our award-winning, FactorySmart® laser, snapshot, and line confocal sensors improve the quality and efficiency of factory production by providing fast, accurate, reliable inspection solutions that leverage smart 3D technologies. Unlike contact-based measurement or 2D vision, our non-contact solutions add 3D shape information that is critical to achieving 100% quality control.
To learn more about how LMI's inspection solutions can benefit your business, we invite you to write to contact@lmi3d.com or visit www.lmi3d.com to explore the possibilities of smart 3D technology.
Media Contact:
Spainie Zhuang
Marketing Coordinator
LMI Technologies
Tel.: +1 604 636 1011
Email: szhuang@lmi3d.com
Gocator Integration with Universal Robots (UR) Cobots
6.0 3D inspection software now supports UR Cobot integration with Gocator 3D laser line profilers for specific applications where wider fields of view are required.
Gocator Mixed Model Multi-Sensor Networking
Now users can pair two or more Gocator 3D laser line profile sensors from the same series (e.g. a high-resolution model and a wide field of view model) to achieve greater scanning flexibility with fewer sensors, and lower total system cost.
Gocator 6.0 3D Inspection Software
The latest version includes major User Interface Improvements for greater control over complex 3D measurements.
