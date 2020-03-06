MARKHAM, Ontario, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN, the leading business management software for the landscape industry, is celebrating International Women's Day by applauding and supporting equality for women in the landscape industry. LMN highlights women in landscaping who are making waves for women in an industry traditionally dominated by men. While 83% of landscape companies are owned by men, that's not stopping women like LMN COO and co-founder Janna Bradley from stepping up and paving the way for women to thrive in this sector.
Equality at LMN and the Landscape Industry
Landscaping is a $93 billion industry in America and growing, with 10% more companies now than just five years ago. In spite of the male-dominated statistics, inside LMN and its partners and users, women are flourishing. LMN's executive team is fifty percent female and forty percent of its staff are female setting a precedence impact on the business as well as the landscape industry.
"At LMN, we understand the importance of creating a positive space for women in the landscape industry," said Mark Bradley, CEO and co-founder of LMN. "I know first hand that in growing my landscape business, some of my best supervisors and staff were women. They deserve equal acknowledgment as their male colleagues."
LMN celebrates women in the landscape industry by featuring and highlighting stand out team members, partners, educators and leaders including:
- Janna Bradley - co-founder and COO LMN
- Abbey Gilhula - VP of Marketing & Strategy LMN
- Pam Dooley - Owner, Plants Creative Landscapes
- Brittany Auman - LMN VIP and landscape business owner (Auman Landscape)
- Savanaha Spencer - LMN VIP and landscape business owner (Spencers Lawn Care)
- Jessica Plemons - LMN VIP and landscape business owner (Plemons Lawn Care)
- Jackie Hart - Owner, Consulting By Hart
Leading up to International Women's Day on March 8, 2020, LMN will be highlighting each of these influential women across all platforms. They will share insights and quotes on how each of them launched their careers, their biggest influences, and their advice to future female landscapers. Read the full story here.
International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality. International Women's Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific. #IWD2020 #EachforEqual
About LMN
Founded in 2009, LMN is a leading provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals every day across Canada and the US. Visit https://golmn.com/.
