HEBRON, N.D., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched on February 21, 2022, LoadBoard Network automates load posting to a network of dozens of independent load boards and carrier applications simultaneously. LoadBoard Network helps transportation brokers and freight shippers reach more carriers to find trucking capacity and grow their network.
When asked to dive into the reason for developing LoadBoard Network, Mark Draeb, president, shared, "Users of load boards, namely transportation brokers, freight shippers and trucking companies, want choices that save time with new technology they can trust. The fact that load boards are still the preferred platform to match empty truck capacity with available loads is evidenced by the number of new, agile, independent load boards and carrier apps that continue to enter the marketplace."
LoadBoard Network will give users the opportunity to gain market leverage by reaching beyond the largest two load boards. Draeb explained that, "Limiting choices to a small number of the largest load boards supports the movement of freight void of the agility and ingenuity brought by many new players with new technology. This causes a loss of control of your business independence and destiny."
LoadBoard Network has engaged dexFreight to create and power the platform. This cutting-edge technology establishes the foundation for load board and TMS partners to enable next generation third-party services such as posting to pay, messaging, onboarding, smart contracts, financing and other services that will evolve with the needs of the industry.
LoadBoard Network LLC is a software company that serves the freight transportation industry. LoadBoard Network develops innovative SaaS technology to help transportation brokers and freight shippers run their businesses more efficiently through data aggregation and task automation. LoadBoard Network software is available in app form, through web services and via third-party integrations with service providers in the transportation industry.
