NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart, a digital freight technology company, today announced the launch of its Multimodal Services offering, which bridges port drayage, transload and over-the-road truckload shipping. Shippers will now be able to instantly execute multimodal shipments and obtain full transparency across the entire lifecycle — from the port, to the transload facility, onto the vehicles, and, ultimately, to the intended destinations — all from a single digital logistics partner.
Transload refers to the point in the supply chain where containers from the port are unloaded at a distribution warehouse and the goods are then transferred to one or more trailers. Transload providers are often siloed from other transportation segments, including the carrier providing over-the-road services, ultimately causing limited visibility and inefficiency. The absence of integration amongst multiple providers results in a blind spot for shippers who lack the necessary granular insight. Loadsmart's Multimodal Services solution brings complete visibility for shippers, consignees, and other interested parties during the entire shipment lifecycle, down to the single package level.
"Loadsmart is one step closer to becoming the go-to platform for intelligent logistics execution," said Felipe Capella, co-founder and president at Loadsmart. "Through direct integrations with leading transportation management systems, port terminals and now warehouse management systems, we have programmatically wired a big part of the supply chain to arm shippers with the real-time execution and visibility they need."
Transparent and accurate data helps shippers proactively and effectively manage transportation costs and outcomes. By gaining increased transparency, shippers can develop a transformative and timely strategy for the organization.
"We want to empower planners and logistics professionals on the customer side to be 10 times more efficient than before. Giving them the ability to work with a single vendor for executing and tracking their multimodal shipments makes their job that much easier, especially when many are still working from home," Capella added.
Traditionally, obtaining visibility from the warehouse through the rest of a shipment's life cycle has been a challenge for 3PLs and their shipper customers, due to the sheer variety of warehouse management system (WMS) vendors. To address these inefficiencies, Loadsmart's Multimodal Services offering is designed to be warehouse agnostic. Warehouses can now opt to integrate their WMS with Loadsmart, or alternatively, use Loadsmart's free web-based platform to manage containers, assign goods to trailers and arrange inland pickups. All of this can be done by simply logging on to a web interface — no integration required.
Growing customer expectations for increased speed and transparency have made reducing complexity and improving efficiency an imperative for modern supply chains. Nowhere is this more apparent than for multi-modal shipments, where shippers are forced to navigate a tangled web of different vendors and technologies. With its Multimodal Services offering, Loadsmart is uniquely positioned to transform the way companies manage their multimodal freight, offering a single source for shipment execution and unparalleled visibility from the port to the final destination.
About Loadsmart
Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and strategic partnerships to automate how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing advanced technologies with deep-seated industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels growth, simplifies operational complexity and bolsters efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com.