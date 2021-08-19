TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LOANFLIGHT.COM ranks No. 761 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with 3-year revenue growth of 627.44% Inc. Magazine reveals annual list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000.
Inc. magazine revealed that LoanFlight.com is No. 761 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. LoanFlight.com joins the Inc. 5000 list for the first time with a 627% increase in revenue over the past three years. The company also ranked on the list as the #42 fastest growing financial services company in the country. Last month, LoanFlight.com was named the fourth-fastest-growing company in Tampa by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
LoanFlight.com knows no one wants to pay more for a mortgage than they have to. The digital mortgage lender has leveraged that mindset and best-in-class technology to reverse engineer the business and provide loan products with zero lender fees and nationally leading rates. LoanFlight.com is a marketing automation and sales optimization company that happens to lend money to homeowners. That efficiency and subsequent savings is passed back to the borrower in the low-rate and zero-lender fee structure.
Paul Blaylock, LoanFlight.com founder and CEO, said, "We were able to grow very rapidly when it was very difficult to grow anywhere in the world." Blaylock doubled down on that bet and moved the company's offices to downtown Tampa in 2020. Blaylock continued, "We believe it will give LoanFlight.com a huge advantage over the coming years when it comes to talent acquisition, retention and work-life balance."
The company offers a rapid mortgage loan officer training program. This enables an employee new to the mortgage industry to work beside seasoned professionals while learning the business and, ultimately, obtaining their professional licenses.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 17, 2021.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."
About LoanFlight.com
LoanFlight.com was established in 2016 and is a direct lender for conventional and government refinances and purchases. The company is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota and Texas.
