Downtown Spirits owner Marques Warren survived tens of thousands of dollars in damages from local civil unrest. Community support allowed Downtown Spirits to rebound from double whammy of the pandemic and damage caused during civil unrest. Downtown Spirits creates a CO-OP membership program to pay back loyal customers with unlimited free deliveries and discounts on every purchase. Expands on-demand and regional same-day delivery zones to 130 zip codes in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.