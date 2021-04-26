MARYVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local business owner and accountant Saralyn Banks announced the launch of her innovative payroll services firm — Payroll Vault. Payroll Vault introduces a new model for offering payroll services founded on a client-focused, technology-driven approach. The firm differentiates itself from its competitors by offering a highly simplified payroll process that offers a level of personalized service and availability that national chains do not.
"Payroll Vault is very different from other national brands, and I'm so excited to bring it to our community," said Saralyn Banks, CPA and Payroll Vault owner. "We've taken advantage of the latest web-based technologies to move the payroll process completely online. Our system is secure, simple, and offers a level of real-time, personal service that others cannot."
Payroll Vault is the ideal solution for many businesses, offering a convenient, remote option for payroll processing. The solution alleviates business owners from investing in costly payroll software and risking non-compliance by managing payroll themselves. By handing payroll over to a team of experts, business owners also free up a lot of time that can be better spent growing their business.
"I've always enjoyed processing payroll," stated Banks. "I have over 10 years of experience in the industry, and I'm excited about the opportunity to work with local business owners. Because of my extensive payroll background, I deeply understand all aspects of the process and can help clients tailor a payroll solution that best meets their needs."
Banks purchased a Payroll Vault franchise from founder Sean Manning, CPA, after witnessing the success and client loyalty within other Payroll Vault firms. Manning has refined the payroll business model over several years to offer a business model with proven success.
"After making the decision to open a local payroll service, my research quickly led me to Payroll Vault, a nationally respected name in the payroll industry. After talking with Manning about becoming an owner of a Payroll Vault franchise, I was excited. The success of other owners and the efficiency and ease of setup offered by the Payroll Vault model made it an easy choice. The Payroll Vault brand will certainly move us, and our clients, toward expanded business success."
About Payroll Vault
Located in Maryville, Tennessee, Payroll Vault's mission is focused on re-defining payroll services and solutions supported by an advanced and secure web-based technology platform, complemented with unparalleled customer service. Payroll Vault offers a highly convenient, real-time solution for clients, and is a national leader within the independent payroll service provider market. Learn more at PayrollVault.com.
Media Contact
Saralyn Banks, Payroll Vault, 865-724-0410, saralyn.banks@payrollvault.com
SOURCE Payroll Vault