ANAHEIM, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Street Fight, the leading publication covering the intersection of businesses, local consumers, and digital technology, will hold the Street Fight Virtual Summit on May 4, 2021, with attendance open to all brand marketers and local technology providers. This first-ever virtual conference relaunches Street Fight's Summit series of local marketing events, a popular showcase for thought leadership and networking since 2011.
Confirmed speakers include Yelp's Chad Richard; local SEO notables Greg Sterling, Mike Blumenthal, and David Mihm; and respected industry leaders from BrandMuscle, Killi, Cuebiq, and M7 Innovations. Moderators include Street Fight managing editor Joe Zappa and contributing editor Mike Boland, as well as Kaci Cramer and Damian Rollison from Brandify, Street Fight's parent company. The event will take place in an online platform that allows participants to attend and re-watch sessions, network with each other, and interact with vendors in a virtual exhibit hall.
"Street Fight, as a publication, has been recognized as a destination for news and analysis in local search for many years," said event organizer Dustin Hayes, director of marketing at Brandify. "The Street Fight Summit event series has been a great way to bring that content to life and to allow brand marketers and thought leaders to share and collaborate. We're excited to relaunch Street Fight events with a virtual conference which we hope will broaden the scope of attendees, who can join us from anywhere."
More speaker announcements will be made in the coming weeks. Those interested in attending can see the full agenda and register for the conference from the Street Fight Summit page on streetfightmag.com. Information can also be found there about sponsorship opportunities and passes for media.
About Street Fight
Founded in 2011, Street Fight tracks the evolution of location-based digital marketing and is a trusted source of news and analysis for thousands of brand marketers and technology innovators. The popular Street Fight Daily newsletter offers timely updates on industry trends, mergers and acquisitions, and breaking news, while the Street Fight website provides deep and thoughtful coverage of the topics that matter most to local marketers.
Media Contact
Dustin Hayes, Street Fight, +1 (714) 312-3636, dustinhayes@streetfightmag.com
