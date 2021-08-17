STURBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After facing one of the most challenging economic setbacks in their 20-year history, ClearCom IT Solutions, Inc. has proven they can come out on top, recognized as such with two prestigious business awards.
Out of over 7 million businesses in the U.S., ClearCom IT is proud to be named No. 3662 on the Inc. 5000 list of the most successful, independently-owned businesses in the United States. With 92% 3-year growth, ClearCom IT has expanded to manage the IT of over 100 organizations up and down the East Coast.
ClearCom IT Solutions has been named by the editors at Channel Futures, as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services, for the 5th year in a row. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
"To be included on these two prestigious lists is a testament to the amazing team we have and the wonderful clients we partner with," says Rob Cleary, President/CEO of ClearCom IT Solutions. "The landscape regarding cybersecurity has shifted immensely in the past year. In response, we have expanded our cybersecurity services to keep our partners safe and secure. We are now protecting against threats that didn't exist 10, 5, or even two years ago. Educating our clients on safe email practices and data protection with ongoing training has been key in keeping everyone protected. ClearCom IT is focused on delivering ongoing, exceptional service and support; responding to our clients' evolving IT needs and demands quickly and effectively."
Background for awards:
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They have to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.
The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics, including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.
