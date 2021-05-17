FERNDALE, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With so many businesses struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuse Technology has been there to help over 200 local businesses survive the challenges that numerous health-focused limitations and safeguards have imposed.
Fuse Technology Group, a local managed IT service provider, was quick to act once health restrictions made it impossible for many businesses to function as they would under normal conditions. In response, the team at Fuse worked around the clock to assist over 200 businesses in two weeks as they shifted to remote work operations, providing them with various tools that allowed them to continue their operations from home.
These businesses have varied in size, including one with over 100 employees. To date, only one organization under Fuse's care ultimately had to close, primarily due to the social nature of the business itself.
Adding remote solutions that enabled these business' employees to securely access their work resources while safely sequestered at home, Fuse Technology Group allowed them to continue their internal collaboration via software like Microsoft Teams. As a result, over 75 percent of these businesses have continued their remote operations to date, with many strongly considering incorporating remote functionality even after their normal processes can resume.
"While it's been a challenge for most businesses, some companies have seen just how effective remote work can be, and when the technology is implemented correctly, it really doesn't matter whether everyone is in an office or working from home." said Fuse's Brian Legare.
Fuse Technology Group has continued to provide these services throughout the duration of the pandemic. They can be called for any additional assistance at 248-545-0800. Visit their website for more information at fusetg.com.
