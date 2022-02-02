MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Logic, a leading PropTech software provider quantifying location at scale to drive decisions in the built environment, today announced it has partnered with Coldwell Banker Bain to bring unique location insights to their consumer base.
As part of this strategic partnership, the Washington-based real estate brokerage company is currently showcasing several of the Local Logic products on their corporate website:
- Local Content displays all the characteristics and points of interest of a specific location on a map, enabling consumers to know exactly what is nearby, from restaurants to schools to grocery stores.
- The Demographic Data API provides comprehensive information about any location, including household income and size, education, and more.
- Local Search and Local Maps enable homebuyers to rapidly find the property whose location best matches their lifestyle.
"Partnering with Local Logic unlocks a vast trove of contextual location data for our customers across the Pacific Northwest," said Scott Hannaman, Executive Vice President of Marketing at CB Bain. "By enhancing the search experience, we are now in a perfect position to help them make more informed real estate decisions."
Local Logic has built consumer-facing solutions and AI-powered proprietary insights on over 75bn data points to make the built world universally understandable and actionable for consumers, investors, and developers.
"As we continue expanding across the US, we are thrilled to partner with CB Bain to help their customer base better understand location and neighborhoods," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO, and co-founder at Local Logic. "Homebuyers, just like the rest of the real estate value chain, desperately need location context to make sound investment decisions, and we are proud to be empowering them with powerful data-driven solutions."
About Local Logic
Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world to make it universally understandable and actionable for consumers, investors, developers, and governments with the ambition of helping build cities that are more sustainable and equitable for the people that live in them. To achieve that dream, we've built proprietary insights on over 75Bn data points, that quantify the built world using data and AI. Our insights are used across the real estate vertical to inform decisions that impact the $217T real estate market throughout the US and Canada.
The platform partners with commercial real estate, travel, and media companies, helping to guide individual projects and overall strategy for major developers and investors such as Ivanhoe Cambridge, Sonder, SmartCentres, and others. Local Logic is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Learn more at locallogic.co.
