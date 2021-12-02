COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Gordon Jones, CEO, and Co-founder, and his team unveiled during a private investor event last evening that they have announced the company's first brand name, Thrivacy, while previewing the features and benefits of the disruptive digital identity wallet system launching in early winter 2022.
Thrivacy is an emerging premier provider of self sovereign identity (SSI) wallets, enabled through a community of members, verifiers, and issuing partners to create a robust SSI ecosystem. Thrivacy is committed to democratizing access to commerce for everyone. "From the beginning, we have always sought to create a solution that is highly accessible while at the same time enabling our members to protect their most important asset, their privacy," said Dr. Jones.
During the event, Thrivacy previewed several of the institutions they are working with to bring their solution to market, including Blackbaud, The University of South Carolina, South Carolina Research Authority, and NorthernBlock. The demo highlighted a "Day in the Life of Erica", one of the four co-founders, and how a person might use a digital wallet from morning to night to conduct personal and business transactions securely and seamlessly.
"We are very excited to be creating a powerful technology solution that is both user-friendly for the consumer, our members, and the businesses they interact with." Said Ms. Barnette, the VP of Marketing, "while also changing the way people protect their identity and those same businesses reduce their liabilities by eliminating how much data they actually collect and store."
Currently, early adopters can purchase memberships at discounted prices off the website at Thrivacy.io. Business owners who would like to offer the solution to their employees can also add this to their benefit plans for next year.
About Validide Corporation
Founded in 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina by blockchain expert and entrepreneur Dr. Gordon Jones, along with Erica Barnette, Seth McGaugh, and Nicole Spracale, Validide Corporation, through its first branded product, Thrivacy, aims to "Protect Personal Privacy so People can Thrive in the World with the Freedom we all Deserve" by empowering people to control their personal identifiable information and protect their data from being sold, stolen, or stored. In a world where data and information are stockpiled by Big Tech companies, Thrivacy was created to be the premier solution for individuals and businesses looking to take control of their identities through a digital wallet. For more information, visit Thrivacy.io.
Media Contact
Erica Barnette, Thrivacy, 1 704.301.5513, pr@thrivacy.io
SOURCE Thrivacy