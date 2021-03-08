DAVIE, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Learning Lab FL, located in Fort Lauderdale, has announced its expansion to a new Davie location in order to keep up with demand. The Davie location is set to open in April and will maintain the same evidence-based programs to provide expert instruction and remediation that are all backed by the neuroscience of reading.
The Learning Lab's niche and expertise is with reading, writing, and math interventions for children (K-8th grade) with specific learning disabilities such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia. They also work with students with ADHD, auditory processing issues, and children who struggle with executive functioning skills.
All of The Learning Lab's instruction is data driven and collaborates with the entire "ecosystem" of every child in order to reach the best results. This includes one-on-one and small group homework management programs, homeschool and e-learning support and intensive, individualized instruction.
Alyson Young, Owner-Operator at the Learning Lab, has seen a significant increase in demand for their programs since the onset of the pandemic caused a shift in the typical classroom setting. They have taken strict safety precautions in order to continue to operate as normally as possible.
In February 2020, the Learning Lab had 15 students enrolled, and now in February 2021, there are 27 students enrolled, and that number continues to grow with a maxed out wait list.
"It's no secret that because of the COVID classroom kids are academically behind and struggling with mental health," said Young. "We can break down those emotional barriers and help them to learn while gaining their confidence back through teaching them the way they learn with social and emotional support."
Expanding and bringing on new teachers was the only way to stay true to their mission of guiding every smart but struggling learner, their families and school communities toward a holistic path of social, emotional and academic practices. At the Learning Lab, each child will receive individualized support in order to meet their specific needs.
About the Learning Lab FL:
The Learning Lab is a safe place for kids who learn differently and struggle to show their brilliance at school. This is where kids go for out-of-the-box learning solutions that are focused on them, as an individual, not as a number in a classroom roster. Their programs include academic interventions for children with ADHD, dyslexia and other learning challenges.
