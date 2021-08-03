HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace has announced cutting its deposit fees to zero. This is in addition to offering free Bitcoin wallets and transactions between LocalBitcoins users. Withdrawal fees of external wallets will be based on Bitcoin blockchain fees.
"LocalBitcoins offers a free Bitcoin wallet and free deposits and transactions between users. In addition, our pricing structure is clear and the lowest in this industry. This is well aligned with our founding idea of Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere," said Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer.
LocalBitcoins Fees Today:
- Depositing Bitcoin to LocalBitcoins is now free.
- Transactions between LocalBitcoins users are now free.
- Withdrawals to external wallets are based on Bitcoin blockchain fees.
- Buying and selling Bitcoin on LocalBitcoins remains free, however LocalBitcoins charges a 1% fee from members who create advertisements.
"Requests for removing our deposit fee and clarifying our fee structure came from our loyal and trusted customers, and we delivered. We continue our relentless focus on improving customer satisfaction, which can be seen from our recent and upcoming announcements as well as our TrustPilot score of 4.8, given to us by over 55,000 customers." continues Jukka Blomberg.
About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
