HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced that its mobile app - available on Android and iOS in 19 different languages - has passed 200,000 downloads.
"The adoption is truly amazing. Just a few months after launching our popular Bitcoin trading app for iOS and Android we've crossed the 200,000 download milestone", shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer.
"The LocalBitcoins mobile app is currently available in 19 languages, the latest additions being Bengali, Hindi, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese. This demonstrates our commitment to delivering easy and inclusive access to cryptos for every single person around the world", continued Jukka Blomberg.
The LocalBitcoins mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play for Android devices, or the App Store for iOS devices.
About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace with a mission of promoting financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
Contact
Social Media
Download the App now for Android
Media Contact
Cecilia Alho, LocalBitcoins, 358 503367996, press@localbitcoins.com
SOURCE LocalBitcoins