LocalBitcoins' popular Bitcoin trading app and wallet has passed the 300,000 download mark as 3 more languages are added

HELSINKI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced that its mobile app - now available on Android and iOS in 23 different languages - has passed 300,000 downloads.

"The adoption of the LocalBitcoins mobile app, especially in Africa, has been truly amazing. Bitcoin means inclusion and LocalBitcoins is committed to bringing Bitcoin to the next billion users in Africa and beyond, in both a compliant and secure manner," shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer.

Just months after launching its popular Bitcoin trading app for iOS and Android mobile devices, and only weeks after making the app available for tablet devices too, LocalBitcoins has crossed the 300,000 download mark.

"The LocalBitcoins mobile app is now available in 23 languages, the latest additions being Arabic, Chinese and Japanese. This continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering easy and inclusive access to cryptos for every single person around the world in a compliant and secure manner," continued Jukka Blomberg.

The LocalBitcoins App can be downloaded for Android devices from Google Play and iOS devices from the App Store.

About LocalBitcoins

Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

Contact

LocalBitcoins.com

LocalBitcoins Press Kit

Social Media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Download the App now for Android

Download the App now for iOS

Media Contact

Cecilia Alho, LocalBitcoins, 358 503367996, press@localbitcoins.com

 

SOURCE LocalBitcoins

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.