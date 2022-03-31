LocalBitcoins' popular Bitcoin trading app and wallet has passed the 300,000 download mark as 3 more languages are added
HELSINKI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced that its mobile app - now available on Android and iOS in 23 different languages - has passed 300,000 downloads.
"The adoption of the LocalBitcoins mobile app, especially in Africa, has been truly amazing. Bitcoin means inclusion and LocalBitcoins is committed to bringing Bitcoin to the next billion users in Africa and beyond, in both a compliant and secure manner," shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer.
Just months after launching its popular Bitcoin trading app for iOS and Android mobile devices, and only weeks after making the app available for tablet devices too, LocalBitcoins has crossed the 300,000 download mark.
"The LocalBitcoins mobile app is now available in 23 languages, the latest additions being Arabic, Chinese and Japanese. This continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering easy and inclusive access to cryptos for every single person around the world in a compliant and secure manner," continued Jukka Blomberg.
The LocalBitcoins App can be downloaded for Android devices from Google Play and iOS devices from the App Store.
About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
Contact
Social Media
Download the App now for Android
Media Contact
Cecilia Alho, LocalBitcoins, 358 503367996, press@localbitcoins.com
SOURCE LocalBitcoins