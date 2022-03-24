The ICA commends LocalBitcoins' innovation and efforts in bringing Bitcoin everywhere in a compliant and secure manner

HELSINKI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced it has received two nominations for the International Compliance Association 'Compliance Awards'. LocalBitcoins stands a chance to win both "Innovator of the Year" and "Best Collaboration of the Year" this May 19, as the results are revealed. Jo Lewis, Head of Events and organizer of the ICA Compliance Awards shares, "It's fantastic to see that LocalBitcoins has been shortlisted for two awards by our panel of judges at the inaugural ICA Compliance Awards. The awards are designed to celebrate innovation and excellence in compliance across all industries and I wish LocalBitcoins every success on the night."

"LocalBitcoins was one of the first companies in its industry to embrace and implement Anti-Money Laundering and Know-Your-Customer regulations", says Agnieszka Kania-Vilhonen, Acting Chief Operating Officer at LocalBitcoins. "Getting nominated by the International Compliance Association really highlights our efforts and achievements in bringing Bitcoin everywhere in both a compliant and secure manner", continues Agnieszka Kania-Vilhonen.

LocalBitcoins vows to continue to innovate and keep its service and customers protected, all in aim of making LocalBitcoins the most secure Bitcoin marketplace in the world. "We hope that our hard work in bringing Bitcoin everywhere in a compliant and secure manner will inspire and enable the mainstream adoption of cryptos further and create more trust in this space", summarizes Panu Peltola, LocalBitcoins' Chief Compliance Officer.

About LocalBitcoins

Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

