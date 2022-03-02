HELSINKI, Finland, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced cutting all fees for its Ukrainian users to zero.

"LocalBitcoins' core value is freedom. We understand that at the moment Ukraine is facing extremely challenging times. For this reason, LocalBitcoins has removed all fees from its Ukrainian users," said Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer.

There are no trading fees, no transaction fees, no fees at all for Ukrainian registered users until further notice.

This effectively gives a free Bitcoin wallet to all Ukrainians in Ukraine and abroad. Exchanging Bitcoin to Ukrainian hryvnia will have zero exchange fees and additionally, receiving Bitcoin from anywhere in the world is extremely fast.

About LocalBitcoins

Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

