Each Speaker Will Discuss the Transformative Impact of Business Intelligence on Industries Such as Utilities and Construction
DENVER, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multiple leaders from Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, will present on May 18 and May 19 at UK-based trade shows, sharing how the operational and business insights gleaned from location data are invaluable for tackling the most complex challenges that utilities, the construction industry and any organization focused on mapping data to land and infrastructure assets, face today and in the future.
- Utility Week Live 2022, May 18 from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. – Jaime Crawford, Locana SVP Strategic Accounts and Industries, will speak at Utility Week Live 2022, a UK pan-utility exhibition, about how regulators are driving down hard on operational costs across the energy and waters while also raising the bar on service delivery. Crawford will share how utilities need to get smarter about the way field operatives are deployed and how they are equipped to support improved customer outcomes. She will highlight how companies are transforming operating models and deploying technology and training to make sure field operations are optimised for the future. For more information, click here on Crawford's biography, which links to the session overview.
- Digital Construction Week, May 19 from 12:45 to 1 pm. – Mario Sanvitale, Business Development Principle for Locana UK, will speak at Digital Construction Week, which takes place at the ExCeL London Convention Center and is dedicated to digital construction, engineering, design, manufacturing, and operation. Sanvitale will discuss how visualizing project data using a map-based portal will improve decision making on a holistic view, greatly improving construction delivery confidence, as well as lower-costs and reduce risks. For more information, click here.
- Geo Business 2022, May 19 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. – Dan Culli, GIS Manager for Locana UK, will speak at Geo Business 2022, which takes place at the ExCeL London Convention Center and is focused on how geospatial technology is shaping the future. Culli will present an overview of Locana's enterprise GIS approach at the Thames Estuary Asset Management 2100 Programme (TEAM2100) with a specific emphasis on the company's innovative use of 3D geospatial data. TEAM2100 is the Environment Agency's 10-year programme to inspect, refurbish and improve tidal flood defences in London and the Thames Estuary. For more information, click here.
"Location intelligence is more critical than ever. Trends fueling its rapid growth include new demands and use cases; the exponential increase of location data availability; and elevated expectations for simple, powerful, and scalable enterprise-grade applications," said Mike Housby, Locana Vice President and U.K. General Manager. "At these events in the UK this week, our leaders will share how location intelligence is transforming industries today and in the future. They'll provide examples of leading organizations across the globe that are leveraging location data to improve efficiencies, streamline workflows, lower risk, simplify resource management and deliver critical capital projects that directly impact the economic development and well-being of communities."
About Locana
Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world's most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With more than 20 years of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open‐source mapping technologies. By taking a location‐first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private customers, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Denver, Colo., the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information visit: http://www.locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.
