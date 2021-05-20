ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LocatorX was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the "Achievement in Product Innovation" category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. LocatorX was chosen for its cloud-based tracking platform that offers companies the unique ability to track products and assets, engage customers, and detect counterfeit activities when they occur.
"It's an honor to be recognized for bringing a tracking platform to market that helps our clients know where their assets are, how their products move, and how to best engage with their customers," said Pat Pickren, Chief Technology Officer, LocatorX. "LocatorX removes unknowns from the equation by giving companies insights they can count on to inform their business."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Some of the judges' comments on LocatorX's cloud-based tracking platform LXConnect™ include:
- "Amazing use of new technology for logistics!"
- "Tracking and monitoring assets within companies is very important to avoid theft and making sure those mobile assets are in the right location at the right time to service the needs of your customers. I can see this being perfect for hospitals and large corporations that have numerous pieces of equipment."
- "Excellent product for enabling companies to better manage assets, protect inventory, and engage with customers along with providing a comprehensive and immutable audit trail of key events."
- "Provides good and new services for tracking capabilities."
- "Meaningful achievement through patented technology for the tracking of mobile and fixed assets provides new levels of management and security for global and local organizations alike."
- "Providing a cost-effect, robust and dependable means of tracking valuable assets will have a tangible impact in countless industries."
- "Innovative and secure tracking technologies like this will offer global track and trace capabilities throughout product/asset lifecycle, offer protection against theft and counterfeit goods."
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
