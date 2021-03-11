HAYWARD, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lockdowel has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, earning a tenth place ranking in the manufacturing category.
"As leaders in the woodworking industry, it is our responsibility to adapt," said Lockdowel CEO, Jason Howell. "Innovation is critical to streamline wood-product assembly operations, and Lockdowel continued its rapid growth through 2020's challenges to our industry and businesses worldwide."
The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. Lockdowel and the other honorees did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.
STREAMLINING WOODWORKING ASSEMBLY
"Lockdowel's patented fasteners provide the industry's leanest and fastest assembly process for wood-product manufacturers," Howell said. "Our results are proven, boosting profitability up to 60 percent through tremendous productivity gains and labor savings.
"Our simple assembly solutions enable higher profit margins, competitiveness, and customer satisfaction," continued Howell. "Lockdowel helps clients better effectuate change, with assembly systems that can be implemented quickly and generate a lifetime of positive returns."
THE WORLD'S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES
Fast Company sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and judged nominations through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the economy's most dynamic sectors.
"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is available at http://www.fastcompany.com, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
ABOUT LOCKDOWEL
Lockdowel provides wood-product manufacturers with simple assembly solutions that enable higher profitability, competitiveness, and customer satisfaction. Our patented slide-to-lock and snap-lock fasteners are glue-less and tool-free, providing the industry's leanest and fastest assembly process for cabinets, furniture, closets, drawers, and ready-to-assemble (RTA) designs. Contact us at http://www.lockdowel.com or 650-477-7112.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
