BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results conference call on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST. James Taiclet, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be published prior to the market opening on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

