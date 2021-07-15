Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN)

 Lockheed Martin

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its virtual investor event on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, chief financial officer; Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations; and business area subject matter experts will discuss growth drivers and Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Warfare strategic initiatives.

The live webcast will be available on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Thursday, September 23, 2021 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

