BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by President and CEO James Taiclet at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. EST.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

