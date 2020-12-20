Lockheed Martin to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, Strengthening Position as Leading Provider of Technologies to Deter Threats and Help Secure the United States and its Allies

Aerojet Rocketdyne's Complementary Capabilities and Skilled Workforce to Enable Growth in Hypersonics, Tactical Missiles, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Strategic Systems and Space Exploration Provides Greater Value and Innovation for Customers by Integrating Critical Component of Supply Chain Total Transaction Value of $4.4 Billion Lockheed Martin to Host Analyst and Investor Webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 21, to Discuss the Transaction