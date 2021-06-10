PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locomation, the world's first technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous truck convoying, today announced a multi-year agreement with PGT Trucking Inc., a leader in flatbed transportation, to deploy Locomation autonomous truck technology for use on PGT Trucking routes.
During the eight-year agreement, PGT Trucking will deploy 1,000 Autonomous Relay Convoy™ (ARC) systems on over 30 separate ARC segments. Each ARC segment is engineered for maximum yield by Locomation's freight network optimization team headed by industry veteran Tom Kroswek, VP of Strategy and Business Development. ARC enables one driver to pilot a lead truck equipped with technology augmentation while a follower truck operates in tandem through Locomation's fully autonomous system. This allows the follower driver to log off and rest while the truck is in motion.
"We are thrilled about this partnership," said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, Locomation's co-founder and CEO. "We've built our ARC technology and network strategy to leverage the value of long-established trucking routes and systems, and PGT Trucking is a great fit for operating a supply chain custom built for autonomous trucks."
PGT Trucking is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers nationwide and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA.
"Part of PGT's mission is to grow innovatively by improving efficiencies through the use of technology," said Gregg Troian, president of PGT Trucking. "As PGT Trucking celebrates its 40th anniversary, this partnership allows us to stay abreast of progressive transportation advancements as we continue to evolve our fleet as the premier flatbed carrier. We expect this technology to significantly reduce costs and improve freight efficiency, as well as save energy and improve safety."
Under the terms of the agreement Locomation will initially provide a two-truck convoy with safety staff and will work in tandem with the PGT Trucking operations team to execute the most efficient freight movements possible. At full commercialization, Locomation's autonomous vehicle technology is expected to produce an estimated 30% reduction in operating cost per mile, including an 8% reduction in fuel expense that removes over 40 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air per convoy annually.
Locomation is a Pittsburgh-based autonomous trucking technology company founded in 2018 by some of the world's foremost experts in autonomous vehicles, robotics, and artificial intelligence from Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center, along with trucking industry leaders.
