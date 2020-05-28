TORONTO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrival Alarm, powered by LocoMobi World LPR Express, is the next generation of convenience for curbside pick-up and drive-through. Establishments are notified in real time when customers are on-site, vastly speeding up the pick-up process.
Given the growth of big-box retailers and shopping malls using curbside pick-up, the development of a direct service between Merchant and Customer has become a staple for success. Drive-through services and holding areas have become the highest growth areas. Curbside services have just surpassed third-party delivery.
Customers enter their license plates with their order. Added Awareness has interactive software that allows registration and reporting. LPR Express cameras scan the plate and notify the merchant when they arrive. LPR Express' multi-step scanning process uses advanced artificial intelligence to ensure extreme accuracy. Specially built recognition cameras with AI exposure control guarantees the best image possible for the plate recognition. Multiple plate scans further increase accuracy.
For Drivers
Welcome people with customized voice messages or LED signs as they arrive, letting them know their order will be out shortly. Order not found? Let them know how to contact an associate.
For Merchants
View a stream from all the LPR Express cameras, with real-time camera status. Be alerted if someone is in a spot for too long. Add the marketing option with MoveBe. Merchants can enroll in LocoMobi's MoveBe marketing program, which offers specials and events to attract clients in real time.
"Although COVID-19 created this demand, it has created a huge new business model," says LocoMobi World CEO Grant Furlane. "We are fortunate to have already developed the core AI program and have the ability to deliver this now with some really innovative apps to also promote the services."
About LocoMobi World Inc.
LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, and threat management solutions. LocoMobi World produces and distributes pioneering technology to government, institutional, and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi provides a full line of products including Pay-On-Foot Kiosks, Pay-On-Exit Stations, and Barrier Gates for Commercial and Residential Facilities.
LocoMobi's leading cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, and gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access. Our Smart City technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel.
For more information, please visit our website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.
