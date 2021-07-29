ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locumpedia today announces the launch of Locumpedia Search, the first locum tenens search engine that allows physicians, CRNAs, and advanced practitioners to search job listings posted on staffing agency websites from a central location. The search engine is free to use and does not require registration by employers or by job seekers.
Unlike traditional job boards, which require registration, verification, expensive fees, and manual posting, staffing agency jobs are included in Locumpedia Search automatically with no action needed by agencies. At present, more than 30,000 locum tenens opportunities can be searched, and the index is expected to continually grow in the months ahead.
For physicians and other providers, Locumpedia Search offers a one-stop shop where all available jobs online can be searched in one location using standard web search queries, such as "hospitalist texas" or "oregon family practice job in august." Search results are presented in a familiar list of up to 10 search results per page. Clicking on a job search result takes the job seeker straight to the agency source, where providers can apply directly online.
For locum tenens staffing agencies, Locumpedia Search introduces a new source of leads for job postings, reducing the cost to fill job orders. If a job posting can be visited by clicking a link on an agency's website, the job is searchable in Locumpedia Search, saving agencies time and hassle.
"After two years of development, we are thrilled to see our vision of the first locum tenens search engine come to fruition," said Cory Kleinschmidt, founder and publisher of Locumpedia. "We worked hard to bring this product to market and are eager to see the locum tenens industry embrace this free service."
While Locumpedia Search features a high degree of accuracy in search results, improvements will be regularly introduced, much as Google constantly refines its acclaimed search algorithm.
"Getting web search right is a major technical challenge. We are committed to investing further in our proprietary technology to continually improve the quality and accuracy of our search results," he said.
Locumpedia Search follows the launch of Locumpedia News in March 2020 and Locumpedia Directory in August 2020. Kleinschmidt promises several major new upgrades and product launches by the end of 2021.
"This launch is the first of many innovative tools that we expect to gain widespread adoption due to their simplicity, robustness, and elegance – not to mention their low or no cost. Locumpedia Search is just the beginning of our aspiration to become the most indispensable platform for the locum tenens industry. As they say, 'watch this space'!"
To begin searching locum tenens jobs, visit https://www.locumpedia.com/job-search/.
About Locumpedia
Locumpedia is a locum tenens industry platform that helps physicians, staffing firms, and healthcare facilities make smart decisions with free news, resources, and tools. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and is an official vendor member of NALTO, the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations.
Media Contact
Cory Kleinschmidt, Locumpedia, +1 (314) 394-8710, cory@locumpedia.com
SOURCE Locumpedia