ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LocumTenens.com, a leading physician and advanced practitioner staffing agency, is proud to announce it has met the URAC certification performance standards for Telemedicine Support Services. By achieving this status, LocumTenens.com demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.
LocumTenens.com is the first staffing agency to achieve this prestigious certification, setting a precedent for all telehealth staffing organizations. As the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality, URAC sets quality standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. URAC accreditation indicates the company adequately and appropriately adheres to set processes and procedures in its healthcare services provided to customers and patients.
"LocumTenens.com is proud to earn this recognition for our strong leadership and quality standards in telehealth staffing," said Pamela Ograbisz, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, director of telehealth at LocumTenens.com. "We understand our clients' unique needs, and our expertise in creating clinical workflows and our high standards in quality and safety help them achieve the best outcomes possible."
"URAC built the Telehealth Support Services Certification to highlight the outstanding work of organizations on the cutting-edge of technology in healthcare," said Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC President and CEO. "We are delighted that the great team at LocumTenens.com stepped up – not only as an early adopter of the certification, but also as a valuable partner throughout the process of launching the program."
About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.
About LocumTenens.com
LocumTenens.com specializes in the temporary placement of physicians, advanced practitioners and psychologists at healthcare facilities across the U.S. through onsite and telehealth services. As the industry's most-visited job board, LocumTenens.com helps healthcare organizations connect with the medical professionals they need to ensure patients have access to quality care. Founded in 1995, LocumTenens.com is a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, helping place clinicians who deliver care to more than seven million patients in over 2,400 healthcare facilities in the U.S. LocumTenens.com is a Jackson Healthcare® company. Learn more at http://www.locumtenens.com/about.
Media Contact
