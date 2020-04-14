WILMINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today unveiled the Locus Rapid Assessment & Design Service, or "RAD." The RAD program enables prospects and customers to quickly evaluate the productivity benefits and return on investment (ROI) of deploying Locus's collaborative robotics solution, ensuring that businesses are ready to meet high demand in the post-pandemic economy.
"The move to online commerce is happening faster than ever before. Now is the right time for third party fulfillment (3PL), retail, industrial, and healthcare companies to prepare for the volume surge by deploying new technology solutions to maximize their fulfillment efficiency and productivity," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "The Locus Robotics RAD Service is done while maintaining social distancing to quickly give customers and prospective partners insight into how our solution will improve warehouse productivity to meet growing fulfillment demand as we emerge from the current pandemic."
The Locus RAD program helps the industry by dramatically simplifying and speeding up the planning and implementation process for evaluating and adding AMR automation. Locus RAD offers valuable insights into the fast ROI, benefits, and suitability of deploying the Locus collaborative robotics solution through three simple steps:
- Data Collection: Locus gathers historical customer data about the facility
- Proposal Development: Locus designs a complete Concept of Operations, including ROI, program timelines, and key performance metrics
- Project Plan Review: Locus develops a comprehensive plan for fast implementation
In just one week, Locus can deliver a detailed report and recommendations, speeding up evaluation and implementation times, and allowing operators to be ready for the coming demand. Most importantly, the vast majority of the Locus RAD plan can be executed without the need to visit the customer facility so that it will conform to strict access policies in effect during the pandemic quarantine.
Locus Robotics has quickly become the leading warehouse robotics solution provider for retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) operators, industrial/automotive, and healthcare companies worldwide that are looking to meet the shifting demands of the booming e-commerce and fulfillment market. Global e-commerce sales are expected to top $4.2 trillion USD in 2020 and reach more than $6.5 trillion by 2023, with more than 2.1 billion shoppers expected to purchase goods and services online by 2021 (Statista). Locus's collaborative robots work safely with human employees, driving productivity to ensure that retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers can keep up with higher volume and increasing consumer demand, despite the widespread scarcity of warehouse labor.
The Locus RAD service is available now to a wide range of fulfillment and distribution organizations worldwide. For more information on Locus's RAD service, visit www.locusrobotics.com.
About Locus Robotics
Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.