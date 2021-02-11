IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LodeStar Software Solutions, a trusted provider of compliant loan estimate fee insight, announced an integration with Mortgage Coach, the creator of the Total Cost Analysis Borrower Conversion Platform. This integration allows lenders of any size to include accurate closing provider fees when creating a Total Cost Analysis (TCA) for borrowers.
Now, loan originators can easily access the LodeStar Loan Estimator, a TRID (TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure Rule) compliant API, to import closing costs into Mortgage Coach's TCA presentations. Delivering real-time and accurate comparisons enables the loan originator to show the total cost for each loan option at closing and over time.
"A service that delivers closing cost fees driven by accuracy is crucial to our business," said Paige Hagerhost, SVP, Technology & Business Analyst at McLean Mortgage Corporation. "When our originators deliver options, we need to include the specific savings we provide our clients, given our relationships with thousands of local service providers. This unique integration helps ensure we can provide the best benefits and transparency for a fast decision."
"Historically, automated, accurate data has been cost-prohibitive for many lenders," said Jim Paolino, CEO of LodeStar. "LodeStar's innovative and cost-effective solutions enable more lenders to access untapped efficiency without compromising accuracy, creating a competitive edge for both LodeStar and our clients."
Joe Puthur, President of Mortgage Coach, adds, "Mortgage Coach TCAs with LodeStar data helps lenders of any size streamline a crucial step in the origination process by delivering accurate, transparent, cost estimates to borrowers long before closing."
The LodeStar and Mortgage Coach integration is now available to any lender with access to Mortgage Coach Enterprise Edition and LodeStar Loan Estimator. Visit https://mortgagecoach.com/lodestar to learn more about this integration.
ABOUT LODESTAR SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Philadelphia-based LodeStar Software Solutions develops tools that ease lender margin compression. Its solutions attack necessary costs and expenses, streamlining and corralling them to minimize time and expense. LodeStar's Loan Estimate Calculator provides guaranteed closing cost estimates for all 50 states, including title insurance premiums, transfer taxes, municipal recording charges, and settlement services fees. Lenders can manage all their providers' fees from a single platform across their entire network. The company was named number 11 on the 2020 Philadelphia 100, produced by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia, which honors the top 100 fastest growing privately held businesses in the greater Philadelphia region.
ABOUT MORTGAGE COACH
Mortgage Coach is the innovative technology behind the Total Cost Analysis Borrower Conversion Platform where Independent Mortgage Banks, Mortgage Brokers, Credit Unions, and Depositories can clearly illustrate mortgage options with detailed financials, charts, video narration, and live updates on any device. The Total Cost Analysis (TCA) can digitally present the long and short-term impacts a loan can have on the borrower's financial situation, turning borrower education into a competitive advantage. Learn more about enhancing your borrower experience and enabling a confident mortgage decision to convert more loans. Visit http://www.mortgagecoach.com.
Media Contact
Shannon Baldwin, Mortgage Coach, +1 (214) 845-6437, shannon@mortgagecoach.com
SOURCE Mortgage Coach