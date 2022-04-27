The Lodge Solar Powered Speaker System offers studio quality sound without cables or charging
DETROIT, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Lodge Sound launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Lodge Solar Powered Speaker System, the first truly wireless speaker system designed to deliver high fidelity outdoor audio. The set, which includes two solar powered speakers and two stands, is available for $450 USD (30% off $600 MSRP) on the Kickstarter platform for a limited time.
The Lodge team came up with the idea for Lodge Sound after noticing the lack of options for high quality, wireless landscape speakers. They put together a team of product development, branding, and marketing experts provided by informal, a freelance network that specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling physical products. Together, they developed the patent-pending system featuring a powerful 50 watt-powered driver, expertly tuned 3/4" domed tweeter, and integrated 4" tuned passive subwoofer for high fidelity audio.
"In developing the Lodge Solar Powered Speaker System, we wanted to achieve indoor quality sound built for the backyard, without the hassle," said the team's representative, Nate Padgett. "Audiophiles can finally say goodbye to running wires, plugging in their speakers to charge, or settling for subpar sound outdoors. Our rugged speakers are weatherproof and our solar panels are shatter-proof - resisting the elements - whether they're hit with rain, snow, wind, dust, or sand."
Each speaker is wrapped in 180 sq. in. of durable, premium efficiency solar panels on all four sides, ensuring continuous exposure to sunlight regardless of the sun's position throughout the day. A single charge is achieved in hours, not days, and can power more than 15 hours of continuous music. Lodge speakers come with the latest Bluetooth chipset that maintains a seamless connection between a phone or other bluetooth device from over 100 feet away. To play music from Lodge, users simply sync their phone or other Bluetooth-enabled device to start streaming wirelessly.
"Wired outdoor speakers can cost thousands of dollars extra to install, wire, and calibrate," continued Padgett. "We designed Lodge to be affordable, without compromising on top quality, immersive sound. It's easy to set up, easy to use and super low maintenance. It's also re-configurable to meet backyard entertainment needs."
The company is offering several configurations for its Kickstarter backers: one speaker plus stand; two speakers plus two stands, and four speakers plus found stands. The estimated delivery date of Lodge is summer 2022. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.
