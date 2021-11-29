MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies has been named 2021 Elite Dealer by ENX magazine and ENX The Week in Imaging, the "go to" information and news publications for resellers of imaging technology, supplies, and services. This is the thirteenth consecutive year Loffler has earned this prestigious award.
The Elite Dealer Award honors the best and the brightest in the imaging technology dealer community. This year's Elite Dealer honorees were selected based on numerous criteria, including growth initiatives, innovative marketing programs, outstanding customer service, charitable and service contributions to the community, progressive workplace cultures and adaptability to an ever-changing market.
"Our core focus is on helping our clients succeed, so we work hard every day to listen, adapt and innovate, so we can meet and exceed their expectations," said James Loffler, Loffler Companies President. "We are grateful for all of our clients and will continue to provide them with the best technology solutions in the industry."
In addition to this Elite Dealer recognition, this year Loffler Companies also was named a Star Tribune Top workplace for the tenth year in a row. Loffler Companies also has been nationally recognized for the past five years by CRN magazine as an Elite 150 Managed IT Services Provider.
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in managed business technology and services. It offers the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized IT environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of copy and mail centers.
As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and Intermedia as well as Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's team of over 500 employees work hard every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners and the community. Specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support are all benefits clients appreciate. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
