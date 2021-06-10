MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies, the largest privately-owned technology solutions provider in the Upper Midwest, has been ranked #183 on the CRN 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, releases a list of top 500 solution providers each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This is the sixth consecutive year Loffler has been named to this list.
"We are proud of the first-class team we have built and the strong value we provide in the marketplaces we serve. Our priority is helping clients succeed by creating secure, healthy technology ecosystems within their organizations," said James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies.
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working hard every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community.
Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers.
As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and 8x8 as well as Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support are all benefits clients appreciate. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
Media Contact
Mary Steffl, Loffler Companies, 9526466432, mary.steffl@loffler.com
SOURCE Loffler Companies