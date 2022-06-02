Loffler Companies, the largest privately-owned technology solutions provider in the Upper Midwest, ranked #185 on the CRN 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A focus on listening to clients and creating world-class technology solutions positions Loffler as an award-winning service provider.
Loffler Companies, the largest privately-owned technology solutions provider in the Upper Midwest, ranked #185 on the CRN 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, releases a list of top 500 solution providers each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This is the seventh consecutive year Loffler has been named to this list.
"We are proud of the world-class team we've built and the strong value we provide to the marketplace," said James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies. "At the end of the day, our job is to do right by other people. We value building trusting relationships with our clients as part of our commitment to helping them succeed.
Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring solutions together to build secure and optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications and on-site management of print and mail centers.
As one of the top Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the United States, Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel, 8x8, Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support benefit all clients.
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers nationally for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800, email information@loffler.com or visit us online at Loffler.com.
