BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Loffler Companies to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.
Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keep a focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth. The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large MSPs with significant managed service portfolios offering a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.
Along with IT Managed Services, Loffler's IT Consulting offerings continue to deliver as a differentiator in the managed services space, as demand for IT strategy consulting rises.
"We are very honored to be named to the MSP500 list again," said James Loffler, Managing Partner/Vice President of the IT Solutions Group at Loffler Companies. "We are proud of the culture we've built and the strong value we provide to our clients. Our priority is helping clients succeed by creating secure, efficient and healthy IT ecosystems within their organizations."
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community.
Loffler has earned recognition for ten consecutive years as a Star Tribune "Top Workplace," and as a USA Top Workplace in 2021. Loffler is proud to partner with Ronald McDonald House, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and many other worthy organizations that help the communities in which the Loffler team lives and works.
Loffler Companies provides integrated business technology and services partnered with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and 8x8 as well as Canon, Konica Minolta, Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. Its offerings include IT managed and security services, disaster recovery/business continuity, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, and on-site management of copy and mail centers. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
