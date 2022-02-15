MINNEAPOLIS, Feb.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Loffler Companies to its 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues. This is the sixth consecutive year Loffler has been named to the list.
Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keep a focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth. The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large MSPs with significant managed service portfolios offering a strong mix of on- and off-premise services.
Along with Managed IT Services, Loffler's IT Consulting offerings continue to deliver as a differentiator in the managed service space, as demand for IT strategy consulting rises.
"We are honored to be named to the CRN MSP500, Elite 150 Category," said James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies. "I am extremely proud of our managed services teams and the value they provide to our clients. We look forward to continuing to help organizations succeed by addressing their unique technology needs."
Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include managed IT and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers.
As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and 8x8 as well as Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support are all benefits clients appreciate.
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
Media Contact
Loffler Companies, Loffler Companies, 9529256800, information@loffler.com
SOURCE Loffler Companies