MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies is pleased to announce that Clint Miller, former Director of Government and New Business Sales for Loffler Companies, has been named Vice President of Imaging Sales. Clint joined the Loffler sales team in 2014 and has played a significant role in sales and market growth for Loffler Companies.
Miller began his career in business technology solutions in 2006 at Imaging Path as an account representative, and went on to earn President's Club in his first full year in sales. At the time Loffler acquired Imaging Path, Clint was the Vice President of Sales. He's spent the last seven years proving he is a motivating leader and all-around great guy.
"Clint is one of the best sales leaders I have seen in our industry." said John Hastings, Executive Vice President of Loffler's Imaging Division. "I am honored to work with him, and he is well deserving of this promotion."
"Loffler has given me a great opportunity, and I am excited and humbled to take on this new role," said Miller. "I look forward to putting my energy into these new challenges and responsibilities."
Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in managed business technology and services. It offers the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized IT environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of copy and mail centers.
As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel and 8x8 as well as Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's team of over 500 employees work hard every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners and the community. Specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support are all benefits clients appreciate. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email information@loffler.com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.
